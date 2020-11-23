Select “Venom” and “Absolute Carnage” Issues Available for Free in Marvel Unlimited App

by | Nov 23, 2020 2:24 PM Pacific Time

Starting today, Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s award-winning digital comics subscription service, is preparing for the KING IN BLACK. To celebrate the highly anticipated arrival of Marvel’s next epic comic event in December, Marvel Unlimited is unlocking access to the first five issues of Venom and the first two issues of Absolute Carnage – all free for fans everywhere, no subscription required.

  • To read these free issues, fans only need to download the Marvel Unlimited app, available on:
  • “Venom” #1-5 (2018) and “Absolute Carnage” #1-2 (2019) will be available today through December 14.
  • Before KING IN BLACK #1 lands in comic shops December 2, read the entire history of Knull, God of Symbiotes, and Marvel’s recommended prelude reading, all on Marvel Unlimited.
  • For $60 your first year, you can gain instant access to the comics and storylines that will get you ready for the next definitive chapter in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s groundbreaking Venom run.
  • Just use code HOLIDAY60 at checkout for this limited-time offer!
  • A threat years in the making, Knull’s death march across the galaxy finally hits Earth in KING IN BLACK #1—with an army of thousands of symbiote dragons at his beck and call.
  • Eddie Brock, AKA Venom, has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak—will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?
  • Now free on Marvel Unlimited, the first issues of VENOM begin a saga beneath the streets of New York, where an ancient and primordial evil has been awakened. With it, something equally evil has been awakened in that most wicked of web-slingers: Venom!
  • The symbiote may still be a Lethal Protector of innocents in New York, but this never-before-seen threat could possibly force Venom to relinquish everything it holds dear including its human host.

  • In last year’s ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, Cates and Stegman put the Sinister Symbiote through hell again by resurrecting his ultimate foe: Cletus Kasady, AKA Carnage. And no one was safe.
  • On a hunt for every Super Hero in the Marvel Universe who had ever worn a symbiote, Carnage and his cult set their eyes on some of our favorite Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man, Deadpool, and the Avengers!
  • Marvel Unlimited is your one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with an ever-expanding library of over 28,000 Marvel Comics titles fully curated for every Marvel fan, collecting classic and newer stories just three months after they hit shelves.

  • Dive into VENOM and ABSOLUTE CARNAGE today on the Marvel Unlimited app, and prepare yourself for the overwhelming force of the KING IN BLACK on December 2 at your local comic shop!

 
 
