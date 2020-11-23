Select “Venom” and “Absolute Carnage” Issues Available for Free in Marvel Unlimited App

Starting today, Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s award-winning digital comics subscription service, is preparing for the KING IN BLACK. To celebrate the highly anticipated arrival of Marvel’s next epic comic event in December, Marvel Unlimited is unlocking access to the first five issues of Venom and the first two issues of Absolute Carnage – all free for fans everywhere, no subscription required.

To read these free issues, fans only need to download the Marvel Unlimited app, available on: iPhone iPad Android

“Venom” #1-5 (2018) and “Absolute Carnage” #1-2 (2019) will be available today through December 14.

Before KING IN BLACK #1 lands in comic shops December 2, read the entire history of Knull, God of Symbiotes, and Marvel’s recommended prelude reading

A threat years in the making, Knull’s death march across the galaxy finally hits Earth in KING IN BLACK #1—with an army of thousands of symbiote dragons at his beck and call.

Eddie Brock, AKA Venom, has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull’s symbiotic monsters can wreak—will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?

Now free on Marvel Unlimited, the first issues of VENOM begin a saga beneath the streets of New York, where an ancient and primordial evil has been awakened. With it, something equally evil has been awakened in that most wicked of web-slingers: Venom!

The symbiote may still be a Lethal Protector of innocents in New York, but this never-before-seen threat could possibly force Venom to relinquish everything it holds dear including its human host.

In last year’s ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, Cates and Stegman put the Sinister Symbiote through hell again by resurrecting his ultimate foe: Cletus Kasady, AKA Carnage. And no one was safe.

On a hunt for every Super Hero in the Marvel Universe who had ever worn a symbiote, Carnage and his cult set their eyes on some of our favorite Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man, Deadpool, and the Avengers!

