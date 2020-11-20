Marvel’s “Black Panther” Sequel Will Reportedly Begin Filming in July, Adds Tenoch Huerta to Cast

It looks like Marvel is moving along with their plans for their Black Panther sequel. The studio reportedly plans to begin shooting the new film in July, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plans for the Black Panther sequel were of course put on hold after the unexpected and tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman in August

sequel were of course put on hold after the unexpected and tragic The film was originally planned to begin production in March 2021.

The shoot is set for Atlanta and planned to last upwards of six months.

Additionally, it appears Marvel has added Tenoch Huerta of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico to the cast of the Black Panther sequel.

to the cast of the sequel. While specifics of Huerta’s character are unknown at this time, it is believed that he will portray an antagonist.

Some of the returning cast for the sequel includes: Letitia Wright Lupita Nyong’o Winston Duke Angela Bassett

Marvel’s plans for the sequel aren’t known, but some rumors suggest Letitia Wright, who plays the Wakandan princess Shuri, may have a more prominent role.

Given the recent delays to Marvel’s upcoming slate Black Panther 2, though it was originally slated for May 6, 2022.

ICYMI – More Marvel news: