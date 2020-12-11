Another Round of Disney Cruise Line Cancellations Have Come, Affecting Sailings Longer Than Seven-Nights Due to the Conditional Sail Order

Unfortunately, we are seeing another round of cancellations for Disney Cruise Line, this time affecting any sailings that are longer than seven-nights due to the conditional sail order by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line is currently canceling any cruises that are longer than seven nights due to the conditional sail order including the 13-Night Transatlantic sailing onboard the Disney Magic on May 9, 2021, the 9-Night Alaska sailing onboard the Disney Wonder on June 28, 2021, and the 9-Night Southern Caribbean Sailing onboard the Disney Fantasy.
- Affected Guests that have paid their reservations in full have the choice of a 125% future cruise credit that must be used for a cruise before May 31, 2022, or a full refund.
- If you are affected by these cancellations, you should be receiving an email shortly with additional details and next steps.
- This follows Disney Cruise Line cancellations that happened through February 2021.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- After 25 years of serving and sailing with the Disney Cruise Line, Commodore Tom Forberg is retiring.
- In early 2022, Disney Cruise Line returns to Hawaii and other favorite tropical destinations to delight families with one-of-a-kind vacations at sea.
- Fans can enjoy these full presentations of Frozen: A Musical Spectacular and Tangled: The Musical as seen from the cruise ships.