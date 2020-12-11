Another Round of Disney Cruise Line Cancellations Have Come, Affecting Sailings Longer Than Seven-Nights Due to the Conditional Sail Order

Unfortunately, we are seeing another round of cancellations for Disney Cruise Line, this time affecting any sailings that are longer than seven-nights due to the conditional sail order by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line is currently canceling any cruises that are longer than seven nights due to the conditional sail order including the 13-Night Transatlantic sailing onboard the Disney Magic on May 9, 2021, the 9-Night Alaska sailing onboard the Disney Wonder on June 28, 2021, and the 9-Night Southern Caribbean Sailing onboard the Disney Fantasy.

Affected Guests that have paid their reservations in full have the choice of a 125% future cruise credit that must be used for a cruise before May 31, 2022, or a full refund.

If you are affected by these cancellations, you should be receiving an email shortly with additional details and next steps.

This follows Disney Cruise Line cancellations that happened through February 2021

