Disney Cruise Line Cancels Sailings Through February 2021

Disney Cruise Line has decided to suspend sailings on their cruise ships into 2021 cancelling itineraries through the month of February 2021.

Disney Cruise Line has announced they are cancelling sailings Disney Wonder through February 26 Disney Magic through February 25 Disney Dream through February 26 Disney Fantasy through February 27

These sailings had return dates of March 1-12.

Previously, Disney Cruise Line had announced cancellations through January 2021

Disney continues to remain focused on the health and well-being of guests and team members.

This decision to cancel sailings is consistent with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other industry partners.

Affected Guests:

Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.

Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Affected Guests and travel professionals will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Guests who booked their reservation through a third party should contact them directly with any questions.

More Disney Cruise Line News: