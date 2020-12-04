Disney Cruise Line Cancels Sailings Through February 2021

Disney Cruise Line has decided to suspend sailings on their cruise ships into 2021 cancelling itineraries through the month of February 2021.
- Disney Cruise Line has announced they are cancelling sailings on all of their ships with departure dates through the end of February 2021. Sailings are cancelled on board:
- Disney Wonder through February 26
- Disney Magic through February 25
- Disney Dream through February 26
- Disney Fantasy through February 27
- These sailings had return dates of March 1-12.
- Previously, Disney Cruise Line had announced cancellations through January 2021.
- Disney continues to remain focused on the health and well-being of guests and team members.
- This decision to cancel sailings is consistent with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other industry partners.
Affected Guests:
- Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.
- Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.
- Affected Guests and travel professionals will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.
- Guests who booked their reservation through a third party should contact them directly with any questions.
