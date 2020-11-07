Disney Cruise Line Presents “Frozen: A Musical Spectacular” As Part of #DisneyMagicMoments Series

Disney Parks Blog has posted another video in the #DisneyMagicMoments series, this time treating us to a full performance of Frozen: A Musical Spectacular as seen in the theater of the Disney Wonder and the Disney Fantasy aboard Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, numerous videos of park attractions and experiences have been presented to us over the last few months. The latest in that series is a presentation of Frozen: A Musical Spectacular from Disney Cruise Line.

This video of the full performance is a retelling of Anna and Elsa’s adventure in Arendelle, based on the hit Disney animated movie, Frozen.

Frozen: A Musical Spectacular revisits the captivating escapades of royal sisters Anna and Elsa when an accident as children changes their lives (and their relationship) forever. Estranged from her sister as an adult, perpetual optimist Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering white-out conditions, mythical trolls and a not-so-charming prince, Anna battles the elements in a race to save her sister and the kingdom, while discovering the true meaning of sisterhood, inner strength and love along the way.

The show features enchanting costumes and sets, show-stopping musical numbers, spectacular special effects and stunning surprises, plus all the characters you’ve come to love including Kristoff, Sven and everybody’s favorite summer-loving snowman Olaf.

Traditional theatrical techniques, state-of-the-art technology and classic Disney whimsy make this original stage show a flurry of fun.

Led by Tony Award-nominated director Sheryl Kaller and writer Sara Wordsworth, Frozen: A Musical Spectacular includes an all-star creative team of Broadway-caliber talent.

Tony Award-winning designer Paloma Young’s elaborate costume design faithfully recreates everything from Elsa’s sparkling wintry gown and Kristoff’s rugged, mountain-man garb to the trolls’ remarkable rocky appearance.

Scenic designer Jason Sherwood and projection designer Aaron Rhyne—combining the latest in motion-tracking video graphics with large-scale mobile set pieces—construct the majestic kingdom of Arendelle and its surrounding locales from the ground up, completely immersing you in the windswept world of Frozen .

. Dynamic puppeteer Michael Curry, whose ingenious designs are featured in Disney’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Lion King , breathes amazing new “animated” life into faithful reindeer Sven, kind-hearted snowman Olaf and even the fun-loving trolls.

, breathes amazing new “animated” life into faithful reindeer Sven, kind-hearted snowman Olaf and even the fun-loving trolls. The iconic ballad, “Let it Go”—a stand-out moment of the show—features a full-fledged stage spectacle complete with real-life magic: transformative scenery, snow flurries throughout the Walt Disney Theatre and state-of-the-art video projections bring Elsa’s enchanted icy blasts to reality.

Frozen: The Musical can be found aboard the Disney Wonder and the Disney Fantasy, two ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, though at this time cruises aboard Disney Cruise Line have been suspended until the end of the year.

Recently, Disney Cruise Line also presented videos of two other shows that appear on the ships of the fleet, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled: The Musical.