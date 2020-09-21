Commodore Tom Forberg Set To Retire From Disney Cruise Line in January 2021

After 25 years of serving and sailing with the Disney Cruise Line, Commodore Tom Forberg is retiring and setting sail for a new horizon.

What’s Happening:

It would be hard to find anyone who represents Disney Cruise Line more completely, more commandingly, than Tom Forberg.

First as Captain and later as Commodore, he has served steadily and expertly at the helm, helping to launch each of our ships, mentoring Officers and Crew, and being an exceptional leader, role model and friend to so many. Tom was the first captain we hired, joining us before the keel was even laid for the Disney Magic.

Today I’d like to share with you that Commodore Tom has decided to retire from Disney Cruise Line after an extraordinary 25-year career with our company. His last day will be January 10, 2021. It is most certainly an understatement to say that Commodore Tom has served our fleet, our teams and our Guests with great dedication, integrity, professionalism and skill.

Many of you have probably met Commodore Tom along the way. He always makes time to chat, share his stories and, most of all, talk about Disney and what this company has meant to him. “Honoring the Disney values is very important to me,” he once said, and he goes to great lengths to honor those values each and every day. Tom is also a leader who shuns the spotlight and prefers to give credit to the Officers and Crew. His humility and care for the team have been truly exceptional.

You should know that when Tom joined Disney in 1995, he already had a wealth of experience at sea. A native of Gjovik, Norway, he began his career aboard Norwegian American Line’s passenger ships before working for Royal Caribbean, Fearnley & Eger and Crystal Cruises. Disney was lucky to get him – and I know he has felt lucky himself to be a part of our family for so long.

I’m sure I speak for the entire Cast and Crew when I extend a ship-sized thank you to Commodore Tom for his countless contributions to Disney Cruise Line. Congratulations, my friend! We wish you only the smoothest seas in your retirement and look forward to celebrating your distinguished Disney career in the days ahead.