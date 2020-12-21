Disney to Share Live Stream of The Dapper Dans at Magic Kingdom Wednesday

Even if you can’t make it out to Walt Disney World this holiday season, you can still enjoy a festive performance from the legendary Dapper Dans. Disney will be sharing a live stream of the barbershop quartet from Magic Kingdom on Wednesday.

The Disney Parks Blog

The famous Disney barbershop quartet will be performing an array of merry melodies that you can enjoy right from your own home.

The Disney Parks Blog Instagram account shared a video of some of the Dapper Dans performance:

