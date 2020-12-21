Video – Electrical Water Pageant Returns to Walt Disney World

Disney’s Electrical Water Pageant returned last night outside of Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. We were able to watch the returning show from the beach at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and get a video of the performance. Check it out below.

Disney’s Electrical Water Pageant

A 1971 original, the Electrical Water Pageant visits the Magic Kingdom Resorts on Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake.

Disney recently opened a new walkway that connects Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa with Magic Kingdom Park

Guests should note that the bridge will move when the Electrical Water Pageant goes out and returns each night before and after performances, which could delay their travels to or from the park.

The previous operating schedule for the Electrical Water Pageant was as follows: Disney's Polynesian Village Resort – beginning at 8:45 PM Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – beginning at 9:00 PM Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – beginning at 9:30 PM Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground – beginning at 9:45 PM Disney’s Contemporary Resort – beginning at 10:00 PM

So grab a seat at your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotel and enjoy the return of the Electrical Water Pageant.