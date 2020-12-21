Beaches & Cream Soda Shop To-Go Counter Closes

Disney has currently closed the to-go counter at the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop located in Disney’s Beach Club Resort.
- The new comes from TheDIS, along with an update that the holiday shakes normally available at the to-go counter can be found at Martha’s Vineyard.
- Although the to-go counter may be closed, the restaurant is still open daily if you’re interested in getting a kitchen sink or sundae.
- There is no word yet on whether the counter will re-open or if this is a permanent closure.
Other Park News: