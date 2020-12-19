Wine Bar George at Disney Springs Shares Special Holiday Menu

For those who will be celebrating Christmas Day at Walt Disney World, Disney Springs will be the place to be to enjoy a holiday feast. Wine Bar George shared a special holiday menu for December 25.
- The special holiday feast menu at Wine Bar George in Disney Springs features:
- Filet Mignon
- Chilean Sea Bass
- White Chocolate Cheesecake
- The delicious feast will be available at Wine Bar George on Christmas Day. You can make a reservation here.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- With Spring on the horizon, Walt Disney World has announced that the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will indeed return in 2021! The event will run from March-July and will feature Outdoor Kitchens, Character Topiaries, family activities, and of course merchandise!
- Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has shared a few updates and additions to the menus of table service and quick service locations around the park for the holidays and beyond.
- While shopping for holiday gifts at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, we spotted the much-anticipated Disney Parks edition of the Game of Life for sale at the World of Disney!