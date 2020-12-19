Wine Bar George at Disney Springs Shares Special Holiday Menu

For those who will be celebrating Christmas Day at Walt Disney World, Disney Springs will be the place to be to enjoy a holiday feast. Wine Bar George shared a special holiday menu for December 25.

The special holiday feast menu at Wine Bar George in Disney Springs features: Filet Mignon Chilean Sea Bass White Chocolate Cheesecake



The delicious feast will be available at Wine Bar George on Christmas Day. You can make a reservation here

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: