Magic Kingdom Shares New And Modified Menu Offerings to Food Locations Around the Park

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has shared a few updates and additions to the menus of table service and quick service locations around the park for the holidays and beyond.

What's Happening:

The menu of the Columbia Harbour House is back, though in a different location. Starting today, Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant Lobster Roll served with French Fries Trio Platter – Combination of Fried Shrimp, Fried Fish, and Chicken Breast Nuggets served with Hush Puppies and choice of French Fries or a Cuties Mandarin Combo Platter – Choice of two: Fried Shrimp, Fried Fish, or Chicken Breast Nuggets served with Hush Puppies and choice of French Fries or a Cuties Mandarin Harbour Salad – Mixed Greens, Chick Peas, Onions, Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Vinaigrette



Early mornings can get off to a delicious start at Magic Kingdom Park with a quick and delicious breakfast. Beginning Dec. 20 through Jan. 2, these breakfast items will be available from park opening through 11 a.m., except for the Cheshire Cat Tails, which will be sold all day: Donut Holes; Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (Westward Ho) Donut Holes; Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich; Tots & Sausage Gravy (The Friar’s Nook) Cheshire Cat Tails; Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (The Lunching Pad)

A delicious Braised Lamb Shank with Cannellini Bean Ragoût, Caramelized Pickled Shallots, and Herbed Panko Breadcrumbs is now on the menu at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

The Crystal Palace has reopened its doors Shared Family-Style Starters include Homestyle Buttermilk and Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, A Seasonal Salad, and marinated Watermelon and Tomatoes. The Entrée Selection (Guest Choice of One Entrée) includes: Fire-roasted Prime Rib of Beef – Asiago Potatoes au Gratin, Creamed Spinach, and Horseradish Cream Crispy Fried Chicken – Honey Pot Drizzle, Macaroni and Cheese, and Collard Greens Blackened Catfish and Shrimp – Creamy Cheddar Grits, Fire-roasted Corn Salsa, and Sauce Creole Brown Sugar Glazed Bone-in Pork Chop – Sweet Potato Casserole, Seasonal Vegetables, and Spiced Apple Reduction Southern Fried Cauliflower – Hot Maple Drizzle, Roasted Potatoes, and Collard Greens A Shared Family-Style Dessert Platter includes Seasonal Fritters with Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Dipping Sauce, Banana Cream Pie, Hummingbird Cake, Honey of a Cupcake, and Strawberry Shortcake with plant-based options available upon request

