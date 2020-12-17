Magic Kingdom Shares New And Modified Menu Offerings to Food Locations Around the Park

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has shared a few updates and additions to the menus of table service and quick service locations around the park for the holidays and beyond.
What’s Happening:
- Chefs at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World have been busy cooking up delicious treats for the holidays as well as offerings that will be available after the season changes.
- Fans that crave the hand-dipped corn dogs of the Disneyland Resort can now bite into this iconic treat on a stick at Sleepy Hollow in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom. The corn dogs are hand-dipped in sweet corn batter then perfectly fried, allowing for a warm crunchy, sweet taste that enrobes a salty all-beef dog. These dogs are served with house-made potato chips.
- The menu of the Columbia Harbour House is back, though in a different location. Starting today, Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant is now serving up these delicious Columbia Harbour House highlights. You can order, pay, and pick-up through mobile order. The Menu features:
- Lobster Roll served with French Fries
- Trio Platter – Combination of Fried Shrimp, Fried Fish, and Chicken Breast Nuggets served with Hush Puppies and choice of French Fries or a Cuties Mandarin
- Combo Platter – Choice of two: Fried Shrimp, Fried Fish, or Chicken Breast Nuggets served with Hush Puppies and choice of French Fries or a Cuties Mandarin
- Harbour Salad – Mixed Greens, Chick Peas, Onions, Apples, Candied Walnuts, and Vinaigrette
- Early mornings can get off to a delicious start at Magic Kingdom Park with a quick and delicious breakfast. Beginning Dec. 20 through Jan. 2, these breakfast items will be available from park opening through 11 a.m., except for the Cheshire Cat Tails, which will be sold all day:
- Donut Holes; Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (Westward Ho)
- Donut Holes; Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich; Tots & Sausage Gravy (The Friar’s Nook)
- Cheshire Cat Tails; Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (The Lunching Pad)
- A delicious Braised Lamb Shank with Cannellini Bean Ragoût, Caramelized Pickled Shallots, and Herbed Panko Breadcrumbs is now on the menu at Cinderella’s Royal Table.
- The Crystal Palace has reopened its doors without Winnie The Pooh character greetings or the buffet. The restaurant is offering a delicious family-style three-course dining experience, though “Family style” is limited to the starters and dessert. Guests dining at the Crystal Palace are limited to a choice of one entree.
- Shared Family-Style Starters include Homestyle Buttermilk and Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, A Seasonal Salad, and marinated Watermelon and Tomatoes. The Entrée Selection (Guest Choice of One Entrée) includes:
- Fire-roasted Prime Rib of Beef – Asiago Potatoes au Gratin, Creamed Spinach, and Horseradish Cream
- Crispy Fried Chicken – Honey Pot Drizzle, Macaroni and Cheese, and Collard Greens
- Blackened Catfish and Shrimp – Creamy Cheddar Grits, Fire-roasted Corn Salsa, and Sauce Creole
- Brown Sugar Glazed Bone-in Pork Chop – Sweet Potato Casserole, Seasonal Vegetables, and Spiced Apple Reduction
- Southern Fried Cauliflower – Hot Maple Drizzle, Roasted Potatoes, and Collard Greens
- A Shared Family-Style Dessert Platter includes Seasonal Fritters with Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Dipping Sauce, Banana Cream Pie, Hummingbird Cake, Honey of a Cupcake, and Strawberry Shortcake with plant-based options available upon request
- Guests will also have until Dec. 31 to sample all the festive treats this holiday season at Magic Kingdom Park.