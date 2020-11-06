Tasty Holiday Treats Arrive at Magic Kingdom for the Season

The holiday season is in full swing at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and you know what that means – delicious new holiday treats! These festive food and beverage offerings can be found all over the park to help enhance the most wonderful time of the year.

Starting off at the Main Street Bakery, guests will find the new Twice Upon a Cupcake.

This cleverly-named treat consists of a confetti Christmas tree atop a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey.

In Tomorrowland, guests can stop by Auntie Gravity’s to pick up the new Just a Dream Away Milkshake.

This delicious dessert is a salted caramel milkshake with a full silver sugar churro.

In Frontierland, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe has the new Let it Snow Taco.

This unique treat is made up of a sugar cookie taco shell with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse.

Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland is offering the new An Orange Bird Christmas.

This fun and festive offering consists of orange-scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd.

It can’t all just be dessert though (as much as we would love that). Those looking for a more savory option can find the Spice Up Your Holiday chicken sandwich at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe.

The sandwich comes with with Sriracha Aïoli and Pickle Slaw topped with a Santa Mickey Brioche Bun.

Some of the other exciting new holiday food offerings at Magic Kingdom include: Pistachio Chai Tea Float available at Aloha Isle Sugar and Spice Churro available at the churro cart near Cinderella Castle Chip n Dale Christmas Curro available at Westward Ho Churro Worth Melting For available in Storybook Circus And more

Of course, guests will also be excited to find a brand new holiday popcorn bucket, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of a white Christmas tree.

The popcorn bucket can be found at multiple locations throughout the park.

For a look at all the holiday fun at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, check out our overview of the festive new offerings