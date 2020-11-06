Tasty Holiday Treats Arrive at Magic Kingdom for the Season

The holiday season is in full swing at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and you know what that means – delicious new holiday treats! These festive food and beverage offerings can be found all over the park to help enhance the most wonderful time of the year.
- Starting off at the Main Street Bakery, guests will find the new Twice Upon a Cupcake.
- This cleverly-named treat consists of a confetti Christmas tree atop a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey.
- In Tomorrowland, guests can stop by Auntie Gravity’s to pick up the new Just a Dream Away Milkshake.
- This delicious dessert is a salted caramel milkshake with a full silver sugar churro.
- In Frontierland, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe has the new Let it Snow Taco.
- This unique treat is made up of a sugar cookie taco shell with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse.
- Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland is offering the new An Orange Bird Christmas.
- This fun and festive offering consists of orange-scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd.
- It can’t all just be dessert though (as much as we would love that). Those looking for a more savory option can find the Spice Up Your Holiday chicken sandwich at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe.
- The sandwich comes with with Sriracha Aïoli and Pickle Slaw topped with a Santa Mickey Brioche Bun.
- Some of the other exciting new holiday food offerings at Magic Kingdom include:
- Pistachio Chai Tea Float available at Aloha Isle
- Sugar and Spice Churro available at the churro cart near Cinderella Castle
- Chip n Dale Christmas Curro available at Westward Ho
- Churro Worth Melting For available in Storybook Circus
- And more
- Of course, guests will also be excited to find a brand new holiday popcorn bucket, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of a white Christmas tree.
- The popcorn bucket can be found at multiple locations throughout the park.
- For a look at all the holiday fun at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, check out our overview of the festive new offerings.