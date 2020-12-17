Photos: Tomorrowland Terrace Reopens at Magic Kingdom with Columbia Harbor House Menu

The future has arrived for Columbia Harbor House, who’s menu is now being served at the Tomorrowland Terrace, which reopened today at Magic Kingdom Park.

Columbia Harbor House is one of the most popular quick service restaurants in Magic Kingdom, but it hasn’t reopened yet. Today, the dining room was used as an extended queue for Peter Pan’s Flight.

Columbia Harbour House is now being used as extended queue for Peter Pan’s Flight in the Magic Kingdom. #WDW pic.twitter.com/NEUtMD22iL — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 17, 2020

While the colonial tavern ambiance can only be enjoyed while waiting to board a flight to Neverland, Guests can savor their favorite menu items in the open air seating area of Tomorrowland Terrace, located on the walkway between Main Street U.S.A. and Tomorrowland.

Like all quick service restaurants at Walt Disney World, Guests need to mobile order through the My Disney Experience app or by scanning a QR code.

Once your order is ready, you can proceed to the counter to pick it up.

The Columbia Harbor House menu has never looked so modern!

Dine in a 1971 vision of tomorrow in this open-air dining space that hasn’t changed much since the park first opened.

If you made plans for lunch and dinner elsewhere, you can still enjoy a break from your face mask on the restaurant’s lower level in one of the park’s Relaxation Stations.