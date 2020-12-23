Giancarlo Esposito Talks Becoming Moff Gideon in New “Untold” Video from Star Wars

Giancarlo Esposito talks about becoming Moff Gideon, the villain of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, in this new “Untold” video.

Esposito talks a bit about how he was a big fan of “the early Star Wars movies and the world in which they exist.”

He mentions being fascinated by Darth Vader and how the character represented light inside of a hard, dark shell.

He goes on to credit Peter Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin in the original films, as inspiration for his approach to the character.

Esposito talks about his first day of shooting and realizing that Moff Gideon doesn’t “have to do or say much to get that I want, because I’m going to get it.”

He also talks about how The Mandalorian and Star Wars as a whole “creates a sense of empowerment surrounding being a hero” for its audience.

