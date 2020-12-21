Mando Mondays – Final Week Roundup of New “The Mandalorian” Items from Around the Galaxy

It’s the final week of Mando Mondays, and after that thrilling finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+, fans are itching to get their hands on some newly revealed merchandise inspired by the Star Wars series from shopDisney and other retailers.

The Hero’s Journey Event in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes – “Unlock the new version of the Mandalorian in beskar armor on his Hero’s Journey in the Journey Guide when you download Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes today!”

Hot Wheels The Child Character Car by Mattel ($3.99 each) – “Zoom into playtime with a Hot Wheels car inspired by Mando’s faithful little friend. Check out this first look at the Hot Wheels Star Wars The Child Character Car and Hot Wheels Star Wars Cara Dune Character Car hitting shelves in early 2021! Collect your favorite bounty hunter from Star Wars The Mandalorian and more in the Hot Wheels Star Wars Character Cars line at your favorite retailer this Spring.”

The Child Backpack by Loungefly ($59.99) – “Take the Child on your next adventure with this new diminutive backpack, available exclusively at Entertainment Earth. Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Do you call him "The Child" or "Baby Yoda"? Regardless, we're pretty sure you think he's adorable, and that's why his image is all over this fun-tastic Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. Fashioned of faux leather, it measures roughly 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep and features a matching lining, shiny silver hardware, top and front zip pockets, a handle, and adjustable straps. Don't head out on your next bounty hunt without it! This is the way.”

IG-11 with Child in Satchel Pop! by Funko ($29.99) – “This Gamestop exclusive set includes a T-shirt and Funko Pop! of the best nanny droid in any galaxy. Protect the bounty. The directive has been revised and IG-11 is carrying The Child through treacherous territory. You can secure their safe passage into your Star Wars The Mandalorian™ collection with Pop! IG-11 and The Child. Take your collection beyond the shelves and display your love of the show with the matching Pop! Tee. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.75-inches tall. Tee shirt is in unisex sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL, 2X, and 3X. 100% Cotton.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Grogu – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Grogu Attack Then Nap – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

The Child Plush & Collectible Key Bundle – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($16.00) – “Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ will love this special bundle offer inspired by the character affectionately known as Baby Yoda. Now you save big when you buy the Special Edition the Child Collectible Key and the Child Plush together!”