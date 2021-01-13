Disney Debuts Apple AirPods Cases at Walt Disney World

Disney Parks just debuted new themed AirPods cases at Walt Disney World, one for Mickey Mouse and one for Donald Duck.
What’s Happening:
- When you hear “The Mickey Mouse Club March,” do you chant for Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck? If you want a themed AirPods case, you’ll have to make a choice.
- These new merchandise items have appeared at the Walt Disney World Resort and will likely be coming soon to shopDisney.
- The themed cases retail for $19.99 and are part of Disney’s D-Tech line of products for digital devices.
- No headphones are included and the packaging states that these are only intended for use with AirPods by Apple.
- Be on the lookout for these new releases during your next visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
More Walt Disney World News:
- Cinderella Pony born at Tri-Circle-D Ranch
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise kiosks and closes Indiana Jones store
- Djuan Rivers, VP of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Announces His Retirement
- EPCOT’s Spice Road Table Introduces New Menu Items
- Josh D’Amaro Visits Disney World to Celebrate Cast Anniversaries