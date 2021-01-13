Spice Road Table at the Morocco Pavilion Debuts Tasty New Food and Beverage Offerings

After a brief closure, Spice Road Table at EPCOT has reopened and they’ve debuted a new small plates menu. The Disney Parks Blog revealed some of the updated food and beverage offerings available at the Moroccan-inspired sit-down restaurant in World Showcase.
What’s Happening:
- Spice Road Table in the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT is now open and serving up a new menu of small plates and refreshing beverages.
- Guests visiting the park will be able to choose from a wide variety of tasty options featuring delightful Mediterrean-inspired dishes such as Hummus fries, Dolmas, and Lamb Kefta.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the new menu along with pictures of the speciality items.
Spice Road Table Food Menu
- Hummus Fries with Citrus Chipotle, Preserved Lemon
- Pomegranate-Chili Crispy Cauliflower with Red Pepper Aleppo Sauce (plant-based)
- Fried Calamari with Rémoulade and Harissa Sauce
- Grilled Lamb Kefta with Tzatziki, Radish, Cherry Tomato Confit
- Naan Spreads – Hummus, Chermoula, Marinated Olives, Za’atar
- Spicy Shrimp with Chili, Garlic, Peri Peri Sauce
- Tiropitakia – Cheese-filled Phyllo, Cucumber Tomato Relish
- Dolmas – Grape Leaves filled with Rice and Herbs, Marinated Olives, Charred Lemon (plant-based)
- Spiced Chicken with Ras el Hanout, Mint Yogurt
- Road Table Sampler – Lamb Kefta, Tzatziki, Spiced Chicken, Tiropitakia
Spice Road Table Drink Menu
A terrific assortment of Mediterranean beer and wine as well as refreshing specialty beverages including:
- Mahiarita – Fig Brandy, Agave, Lime Juice, Sumac Salt, and Pomegranate Seeds
- Pomegranate Mimosa
- Hibiscus Mimosa
- Blood Orange Mimosa
- Moroccan Mule – Fig Vodka, Ginger Beer, Agave, and Lime
- Medina Mixer – African Rum, Tangerine Liqueur, and Cranberry Juice
- Sahara Spritz – Botanical Cucumber and Mint Vodka, Soda Water, and Lime
- Iced Mint Tea with Gin
- Moroccan Hot Tea Service (nonalcoholic)
- Iced Mint Tea (nonalcoholic)
Guests can enjoy the delicious offerings from Spice Road Table while sitting outside and taking in the views of World Showcase Lagoon, or indoors at the quaint dining room.
More Food Offerings:
- Guests wanting to indulge in treats on the go can stop by Morocco Juice Bar next to Spice Road Table where they’ll find an assortment of Moroccan sweets.
Other Changes to the Morocco Pavilion
- As late of 2020, Disney has taken over managing operations of the Morocco Pavilion.
- Just a few weeks before the holiday, many of the offerings at the pavilion temporarily closed, however, guests can take a break from their travels and sit for a while in designated areas throughout the pavilion.
- Additionally, the Race Against the Sun attraction is open as well as some pop up shops.