Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro Arrives at Walt Disney World to Celebrate Cast Anniversaries

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts visited Walt Disney World today according to his Instagram account, to share some special moments with cast members of the resort.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro made an appearance at Walt Disney World today to help Cast Members celebrate their anniversaries with the company.

While he was visiting, he also took the time to cast members and guests alike about their experiences at Walt Disney World.

D’Amaro took to his personal Instagram account to share his experience while visiting the vacation kingdom of the world, captioning the photo set: “ Had a great day today at Walt Disney World … talking to cast and guests and celebrating service anniversaries. #magickingdom #epcot ”

Based on the photos he posted, it appears that the service celebrations were held in a safe, socially distant way, having the celebrated cast members go through a drive through experience where their time with the company was rewarded with certificates, trophies, and pins.

Considering he only hashtagged two of the four parks of Walt Disney World (leaving out Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), perhaps we will see him visit those areas of the resort in the coming days.

