Disney Has Announced the Name of the Baby Rhino Born at Animal Kingdom

Since the baby rhino’s arrival last October, Disney fans have been wondering what his name would be. Today, Disney has announced that we are finally getting it. Say hello to Ranger. Check out the cute video below with the announcement.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney+

He is named after the wildlife rangers that protect rhinos like Ranger and Kendi all around the world.

Disney says they’ll announce when Ranger makes his way onto the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris so stay tuned for more news.

While we all wait for Ranger’s arrival on the savanna, read our review of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom