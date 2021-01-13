Djuan Rivers, VP of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Announces His Retirement

Djuan Rivers, Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and a 30-year Disney manager and executive, announced his retirement today, as shared with fans through an Instagram post from retired Imagineer Joe Rohde.

What’s Happening:

The Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The news was shared by Joe Rohde, the Imagineer who served as the lead designer for the fourth Walt Disney World

In his post, Rohde shares pictures from an adventure the two shared together in Papua New Guinea and also credits Djuan with getting the local Hawaiian people on board with Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Djuan Rivers’ career has introduced him to general management roles at various Walt Disney World Resorts, Disney Cruise Line and Downtown Disney before he became Vice President of Disney Vacation Club Hawaii.

He served as the Vice President of Hotels and Business at Disneyland Paris for two years before returning to Walt Disney World as the Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a role he’s held for six years that has included the addition of Pandora: The World of Avatar and new nighttime experiences.

With an adventurous spirit, Djuan Rivers has traveled to many of the real life locations that inspired the theme park including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and skydiving over Mount Everest.