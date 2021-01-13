Meet Obie, the Newest Cinderella Pony Born at Disney World’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch

Walt Disney World veterinarian Dr. Mark Penning shared a picture and video of the newest baby born on property, a white pony named Obie at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Resort Tri-Circle-D Ranch

Obie is a healthy pony who stood up and began nursing within an hour of his arrival into the world.

His mother’s name is Lady and he has a sister named Lilly, who was the first Cinderella pony born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

When he grows up, Obie will join his sister and father as part of the team that pulls CInderella’s pumpkin coach in special parades and for Disney’s Fairytale Weddings.

Guests are able to visit the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, which was recently upgraded at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

Types of horses that live at Tri-Circle-D Ranch include Appaloosas, Arabians, Belgians, Clydesdales, paint horses, Percherons, quarter horses and Shetland ponies.