Meet Obie, the Newest Cinderella Pony Born at Disney World’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch

Walt Disney World veterinarian Dr. Mark Penning shared a picture and video of the newest baby born on property, a white pony named Obie at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Resort welcomed their newest member of the Tri-Circle-D Ranch family with the birth of Obie.
- Obie is a healthy pony who stood up and began nursing within an hour of his arrival into the world.
- His mother’s name is Lady and he has a sister named Lilly, who was the first Cinderella pony born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.
- When he grows up, Obie will join his sister and father as part of the team that pulls CInderella’s pumpkin coach in special parades and for Disney’s Fairytale Weddings.
- Guests are able to visit the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, which was recently upgraded at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.
- Types of horses that live at Tri-Circle-D Ranch include Appaloosas, Arabians, Belgians, Clydesdales, paint horses, Percherons, quarter horses and Shetland ponies.