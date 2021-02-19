The Muppets Parody Popular Disney+ Series Posters To Herald Their Arrival to the Streaming Service

The Muppets, in true Muppet style, have tweeted a series of parody posters, heralding the arrival of the original five seasons of The Muppet Show to the streaming service today.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, the five original seasons of The Muppet Show are now streaming on Disney+, and to celebrate in true Muppet fashion, The Muppets have tweeted a series of parody posters of popular Disney+ offerings. We’re sure we’re not alone in saying that we wish we could watch some of these, or maybe even just buy the posters!
- The posters parody some Disney+ original content, The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, and the latest smash success from the streaming service, Marvel’s WandaVision.
- To celebrate the classic series, we here at LaughingPlace took a look at ten Disney Legends and Disney-associated celebrities who guest starred on The Muppet Show, and our very own Mike Celestino picked five favorite episodes to watch when they made their announcement a few weeks ago.
- The Muppet Show is now available for streaming on Disney+.