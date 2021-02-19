The Muppets Parody Popular Disney+ Series Posters To Herald Their Arrival to the Streaming Service

The Muppets, in true Muppet style, have tweeted a series of parody posters, heralding the arrival of the original five seasons of The Muppet Show to the streaming service today.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, the five original seasons of The Muppet Show are now streaming Disney+