Ten Disney Legends and Disney-Associated Celebrities Who Guest Starred on “The Muppet Show”

by | Jan 19, 2021 2:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Muppets have long been associated with Disney, though the Walt Disney Company did not officially purchase the characters until 2004, nearly thirty years after The Muppet Show made its network television debut.

With that in mind– and with the series finally making its way in its entirety to Disney+ next month– we’ve compiled a list of five Disney Legends and five additional Disney-associated celebrities who guest-starred on Jim Henson’s classic The Muppet Show during its original run from 1976 through 1981.

Part 1 – Disney Legends

Steve Martin (season 2, episode 11)

Steve Martin began his career working at Disneyland, where he sold guidebooks and worked at the magic shop. Later on for Disney, he starred in the Father of the Bride movies, Fantasia 2000, and “Disneyland: The First 50 Magical Years,” a short documentary co-starring Donald Duck that played in the park’s Main Street Opera House.

Julie Andrews (season 2, episode 13)

Obviously Julie Andrews is best known for playing the title role in Mary Poppins, but she also starred as Maria von Trapp in the now-Disney-owned The Sound of Music, played Queen Renaldi in The Princess Diaries, not to mention voiced the narrator in Enchanted.

Elton John (season 2, episode 15)

Elton John won the Acadmey Award for Best Original Song for the song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King with lyricist Tim Rice. The other songs from the movie, including “The Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Be Prepared,” and “Hakuna Matata,” were also instant classics. He has also famously performed in a Donald Duck costume and played “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Minnie Mouse.

Mark Hamill (season 4, episode 19)

Mark Hamill became sort of an ex-post-facto Disney Legend a few years after the company acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. Outside of his storied voice-over career in animation, he played Luke Skywalker in six of the eleven theatrical Star Wars movies, and recently reprised the role in a secret cameo appearance on the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian.

Wally Boag (season 5, episode 16)

Wally Boag was the beloved star of Disneyland’s Golden Horseshoe Revue in Frontierland from the park’s opening in 1955 until the mid-1980s. He’s also notably the voice of José in Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

Part 2 – Other Disney-Related Celebrities

Peter Ustinov (season 1, episode 8)

Peter Ustinov voiced the characters of both Prince John and King Richard in Disney’s animated feature Robin Hood and played the title character in the live-action film Blackbeard’s Ghost. He also appeared in Disney’s Treasure of Matacumbe and One of Our Dinosaurs is Missing.

Don Knotts (season 2, episode 19)

Don Knotts has a long list of Disney credits including The Apple Dumpling Gang, Hot Lead and Cold Feet, Gus, Quints, Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo, Chicken Little, Air Buddies, and No Deposit, No Return. He also famously played Mr. Furley in Three’s Company on the now-Disney-owned ABC Network.

Cloris Leachman (season 2, episode 20)

Another frequent Disney collaborator, Cloris Leachman starred in Herbie Goes Bananas, The North Avenue Irregulars, Miracle Child, and Sky High, in addition to her many live-action and voice-over television appearances.

Helen Reddy (season 3, episode 3)

Australian-born pop star Helen Reddy played Nora in Disney’s original 1977 version of Pete’s Dragon.

Lesley Ann Warren (season 3, episode 10)

Lesley Ann Warren starred in Disney’s The Happiest Millionaire, The Only and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, Color of Night, and the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil, in addition to several television roles on ABC, including Desperate Housewives.

All five seasons of The Muppet Show will become available to stream on Friday, February 19 exclusively on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed