Nat Geo Will Broadcast “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” Preview on May 11th

National Geographic will air two staff favorite episodes of the Disney+ original series The World According to Jeff Goldblum on May 11th.

What’s Happening:

The Disney+ Original Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum , will make its broadcast debut on National Geographic on May 11th.

, will make its broadcast debut on National Geographic on May 11th. Nat Geo staff have picked their two favorite episodes, “Sneakers” and “Pools,” to offer their viewers a glimpse into the twelve-episodes currently streaming and the second season currently in production.

National Geographic produced the series for Disney+, one of the launch-day exclusives when the streaming service launched last November.

The two episodes will air back-to-back on Monday, May 11th, at 9:00 pm ET.

What They’re Saying:

Geoff Daniels, EVP, National Geographic Global Unscripted Entertainment: “Jeff’s distinct sense of humor and endless charm draw you into his fascinating world where ordinary, even seemingly mundane objects become extraordinary when seen through the prism of his curious and witty mind. At a time when everyone needs a little more fun in their lives, this special sampling of our hit show will add a spring to your step and, after two episodes, I’m certain you’ll want to hop on over to Disney+ to explore it all.”

