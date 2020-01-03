The World of Disney Coffee

We’re back for a new episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum and today’s topic is coffee! The tasty dark beverage has been around for centuries and is consumed the world over. To get us started Jeff heads to the cattle country in Texas where he meets real life cowboy Kent Rollins who keeps the traditions of old west cooking alive. Kent has perfected the art of making cowboy coffee and discusses the history of the beverage with Jeff.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Interestingly, this coffee episode is Jeff’s first foray into the beverage in about five years. He’s given up caffeine for his own health reasons, but was willing to revisit the bean for our enjoyment!

Next, it’s on to Los Angeles to talk with neurologist Dr. Marwa Kaisey. The duo discuss the effects of caffeine on the brain and body, and why people either love or hate the beverage.

Then Jeff takes us to Seattle to learn the delicate art of growing, harvesting, and roasting coffee beans from David Schomer of Espresso Vivace. Schomer has been at this for more than 30 years and he’s on a mission to bring great tasting coffee to people while maintaining high standards for ethical treatment of the environment. Here, Jeff also gets to test his skills at latte art!

As for us, were taking a look at some “Disney coffee” including themed roasts from Expedition Roasters, Disney latte art, and the special Toffee Flight Latte that debuted along with the Disney Skyliner!

Expedition Roasters

Expedition Roasters take the essence of coffee and blends it with imagination and creativity to make something truly unique! Alex has been a fan of theirs for some time now (prior to their name change) and happily reviews their new Disney themed releases. His most recent article looks at the Disney and Harry Potter blends.

Disney Latte Art

Disney Eats has been putting out videos of expert baristas recreating delightful Disney images on the surface of lattes. Here are some of our favorite designs.

Frozen 2

Kim Possible

Ursula

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Pixar Ball

Walt Disney Studios Logo

Toffee Flight Latte

We found this deliciously sweet beverage at the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosk just outside of the Disney Skyliner station at the Caribbean Beach Resort. Debuting along with the new transport, we reviewed the special edition drink after our first Skyliner ride. Let’s just say our spirits were soaring that day!

ICYMI:

Take a look at some of the other fun things Jeff Goldblum has explored on his Disney+ series including: Sneakers Ice Cream Tattoos Denim Barbecue Games Bikes RVs



New episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum are available every Friday exclusively on Disney+.