The World of Disney RVs

by | Dec 28, 2019 5:45 PM Pacific Time

Who’s up for a road trip? Jeff Goldblum is taking fans on a journey through the history of Recreational Vehicles commonly known as RVs in the latest episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. He starts things off with a visit to the Hollywood RV Park in Van Nuys, California a place where people of all different backgrounds and careers choose to reside. For some, an RV means independence, freedom, and community.

Jeff then visits the RV Hall of Fame & Museum where his tour guide shows him some early RV models including one of the first designs from 1913, a Tennessee Traveler, and the oh so sleek Airstream. Next, he heads to the Jayco factory in Middlebury, Indiana to get a lesson in assembling and building the multifunctioning vehicles.

Finally, we follow Jeff to an RV demolition derby where old, beat-up vehicles are driven around for sport. The experienced drivers try to destroy each other’s RVs while keeping their own in one piece for as long as possible.

As for Laughing Place, none of us has our own RV nor have we ever rented one, but we have visited a special resort at Walt Disney World designed for RV fans: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

This resort is perfect for guests who love camping and the outdoors. Guests can reserve campsites for RVs or tents or for those not quite ready for a complete outdoor experience, fully furnished cabins are also available.

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

via Walt Disney World

There are plenty of great activities for the whole family to try including canoeing, swimming, fishing, biking, tennis, horseback riding, nightly campfire fun and so much more. The resort also features excellent walking trails for guests wanting to explore during their visit. Finally, Fort Wilderness is home to the fan-favorite Hoop Dee Doo Revue, a dinner theater musical show that’s been entertaining guests since 1974!  

Via Walt Disney World

Via Walt Disney World

Are you ready to book your Fort Wilderness RV experience? Our friend Jennifer Shorey Arnold shares her Top 10 Tips for first time Fort Wilderness campers, and Bill Gowsell talks about his many vacations to the resort in his book, Extra Magic Days.

ICYMI:

New episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum are available every Friday exclusively on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
