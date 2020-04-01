Jeff Goldblum (and Sons) Read “365 Bedtime Stories” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Jeff Goldblum joins the fun today, along with his sons, as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
What’s happening:
- With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.
- As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Jeff Goldblum reads one short story about Pinocchio from 365 Bedtime Stories. Check it out below:
