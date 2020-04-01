Jeff Goldblum (and Sons) Read “365 Bedtime Stories” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

It’s Disney storytime at YouTube and everyone is invited! Disney has started a new series on the channel that will feature a friendly face from the Disney family reading their favorite stories. Jeff Goldblum joins the fun today, along with his sons, as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

With most of the United States stuck inside for a while, the official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans.

As part of today’s Storytime with… segment, Jeff Goldblum reads one short story about Pinocchio from 365 Bedtime Stories. Check it out below:

More Jeff Goldblum:

Jeff explores what makes everyday things like sneakers, RVs, denim, and cosmetics so extraordinary in his National Geographic/Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum .

. Speaking of Disney+, you can catch Goldblum displaying his unique brand of dry humor in the role of The Grandmaster in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok

