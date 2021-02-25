8-Episode Limited Series “Iron Mike” Coming to Hulu

Hulu has picked up 8-episode limited series Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Iron Mike comes from 20th Television and I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers.

comes from 20th Television and screenwriter Steven Rogers. Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and will executive produce with Claire Brown of The Gist Of It .

. The I, Tonya team of Rogers, director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom and Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman will all executive produce as well.

