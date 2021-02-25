Hulu Has Revealed the Season Four Trailer for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Coming April 28:

Hulu has announced the season four premiere date, along with a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale during the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) Winter Press Tour, which is happening today, Thursday, February 25.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released The Handmaid’s Tale season four trailer during today’s TCA tour along with the premiere date for the new season.

Season four will premiere on Wednesday, April 28 with three episodes of the 10-episode season.

In the trailer we see June (Elisabeth Moss) strike back against Gilead, taking risks that bring unexpected and dangerous challenges.

The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

About Season 4:

“The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger. “The Handmaid’s Tale” season four will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

What They’re Saying:

Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of Original series truly has something for everyone. We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill , Animaniacs Love, Victor Iron Mike and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in ‘ Marvel M.O.D.O.K.