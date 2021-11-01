Disney Parks Around the World Prepare for the Holidays With Festive Merchandise Collections

by | Nov 1, 2021 4:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog celebrated the end of Halloween and the official start of the Christmas season with a look at some of the new merchandise collections available at the Parks and shopDisney. While there’s so much to choose from here at home, Disney Parks around the world are also celebrating the winter holidays.

What’s Happening:

  • It may be nearly two months until December 25th, but for Disney fans and retailers, we’re already thinking, “let it snow!” And Disney Parks and resorts across the globe are ready to welcome the holidays with their own holly jolly collections.
  • Along with Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Aulani, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort are celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.
  • These festive styles and home decorations will be rolling out at shops and parks over the next few weeks giving guests plenty of time to complete their holiday shopping.
  • Below are some of the new items being offered across the international resorts during the winter holidays.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani Resort will celebrate the season with its “Aloha Kalikimaka” holiday merchandise. The word “aloha” can be translated several ways and one meaning is: “may there be friendship and love or affection between us.” ”Kalikimaka” is the word for “Christmas” and together, the sentiment is a way to express the love and affection of “Merry Christmas” in the Hawaiian language or ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i.

Tokyo Disney Resort:

Tokyo Disneyland will share a variety of plush badges, sweets, and other festive items inspired by “Disney Christmas Stories.”

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, guests can shop plush badges and a tote bag featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in “It’s Christmas Time!” costumes.

Also, a new Christmas fairy, Lil’ Linlin, will be making an appearance at Tokyo Disney Resort for the first time!

Disneyland Paris:

Disneyland Paris guests love Parc Disneyland’s parades! This year they’ll have the opportunity to add a replica of the “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade” float to their collection.

Those decorating their trees with a rustic fair will love the forest-inspired Christmas ornaments designed by the Disneyland Paris design teams.

After decorating the tree, guests can sip on a variety of seasonal teas with Disneyland Paris’ Tea Advent Calendar that features teas and infusions of plants and spices with organic essential oils.

And finally, the new Holiday Spirit Jersey and gold edition Minnie ear headband are the must-have fashion accessories for the season!

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:

Now that November is here, the shops at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will soon feature a wide variety of holiday gifts and festive souvenirs! Young fans will surely fall in love with the Snow Bubble Glow Wand that will enhance their Park experience with magical “snow.”

Duffy and Friends (can you name them all?*) will be featured in the new “Happy Winter Time” series available exclusively at Hong Kong Disneyland. The collection includes plush, home décor and accessories

*Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, ‘OluMel, CookieAnn – Bonus! LinaBell is their newest friend and currently exclusive to Shanghai Disney Resort.

More Holiday Shopping:

As exciting as all of this is, there’s even more to explore on shopDisney and at the domestic Disney Resorts! Now’s the perfect time to start creating your gift lists—be sure to check out these other Holiday Shopping articles:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed