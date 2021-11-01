Disney Parks Around the World Prepare for the Holidays With Festive Merchandise Collections

Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog celebrated the end of Halloween and the official start of the Christmas season with a look at some of the new merchandise collections available at the Parks and shopDisney. While there’s so much to choose from here at home, Disney Parks around the world are also celebrating the winter holidays.

What’s Happening:

It may be nearly two months until December 25th, but for Disney fans and retailers, we’re already thinking, “let it snow!” And Disney Parks and resorts across the globe are ready to welcome the holidays with their own holly jolly collections.

Along with Disneyland Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

These festive styles and home decorations will be rolling out at shops and parks over the next few weeks giving guests plenty of time to complete their holiday shopping.

Below are some of the new items being offered across the international resorts during the winter holidays.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani Resort will celebrate the season with its “Aloha Kalikimaka” holiday merchandise. The word “aloha” can be translated several ways and one meaning is: “may there be friendship and love or affection between us.” ”Kalikimaka” is the word for “Christmas” and together, the sentiment is a way to express the love and affection of “Merry Christmas” in the Hawaiian language or ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i.

Tokyo Disney Resort:

Tokyo Disneyland will share a variety of plush badges, sweets, and other festive items inspired by “Disney Christmas Stories.”

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, guests can shop plush badges and a tote bag featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in “It’s Christmas Time!” costumes.

Also, a new Christmas fairy, Lil’ Linlin, will be making an appearance at Tokyo Disney Resort for the first time!

Disneyland Paris:

Disneyland Paris guests love Parc Disneyland’s parades! This year they’ll have the opportunity to add a replica of the “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade” float to their collection.

Those decorating their trees with a rustic fair will love the forest-inspired Christmas ornaments designed by the Disneyland Paris design teams.

After decorating the tree, guests can sip on a variety of seasonal teas with Disneyland Paris’ Tea Advent Calendar that features teas and infusions of plants and spices with organic essential oils.

And finally, the new Holiday Spirit Jersey and gold edition Minnie ear headband are the must-have fashion accessories for the season!

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:

Now that November is here, the shops at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will soon feature a wide variety of holiday gifts and festive souvenirs! Young fans will surely fall in love with the Snow Bubble Glow Wand that will enhance their Park experience with magical “snow.”

Duffy and Friends (can you name them all?*) will be featured in the new “Happy Winter Time” series available exclusively at Hong Kong Disneyland. The collection includes plush, home décor and accessories

*Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, ‘OluMel, CookieAnn – Bonus! LinaBell is their newest friend and currently exclusive to Shanghai Disney Resort.

More Holiday Shopping:

As exciting as all of this is, there’s even more to explore on shopDisney and at the domestic Disney Resorts! Now’s the perfect time to start creating your gift lists—be sure to check out these other Holiday Shopping articles: