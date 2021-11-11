Downtown Disney Celebrates Disney+ Day With New Displays

Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort is all decked out and ready to celebrate the holiday that is Disney+ Day, coming up tomorrow on November 12th, 2021, with art covering most of the former ESPN Zone in the district.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Day is literally hours away, and the celebration of the second anniversary of the streamer has seemingly taken over parts of the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

Art from numerous titles coming, or in some cases returning, to the popular platform covers different locations throughout the western end of the district, towards the Disneyland Hotel. Most of these displays can be seen on the building that once housed the ESPN Zone before it closed back in 2018.

Art from major motion picture titles that debuted on the service (or is set to) is also prominently displayed.

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservations for the day will enjoy special benefits at select Disney theme parks. Disney+ subscribers are invited with their travel party to enter both theme parks of the Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before regular park open.

Guests may be required to verify that they are a Disney+ subscriber by displaying their logged-in home screen on the Disney+ app via their phone to receive special benefits at the parks. Please be sure to download the Disney+ app and sign in prior to arrival.

Disney+ subscribers are the real stars at Disneyland Park, where guests will be welcomed with a blue carpet experience, including special photo opportunities