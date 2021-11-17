Hulu Opens “Shop Hulu” Store, Announces Limited Edition Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Hulu has opened up its new Shop Hulu online store.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Hulu announced the debut of their Shop Hulu online shopping portal.
- Here, fans will find apparel, accessories, and other gifts inspired by some of their favorite Hulu Originals and content.
- Among the items coming to the platform are a collection of Hulu Original Ugly Holiday Sweaters.
- This collection includes items from: Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Love, Victor, The Great, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Solar Opposites
- These sweaters will be available starting on November 30th.
- What’s more, 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the Ugly Holiday Sweaters (excluding taxes and shipping fees) will be donated to Feeding America.
- Elsewhere, shoppers will find items from Grey’s Anatomy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, What We Do In The Shadows, and more.
- It’s worth noting that, while much of the merchandise on Shop Hulu is original, some can also be found on the ABC Shop and elsewhere.
- If you do find something of interest, be aware that new shoppers can earn a discount on their first purchase when they sign up for the shop’s official newsletter.
- Also, keep an eye out for special deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.