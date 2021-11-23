Construction Continues on Arendelle: The World of Frozen Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

Walt Disney Imagineering has shown off the latest construction progress for Arendelle: The World of Frozen, a brand new land coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering posted this latest construction update of Hong Kong Disneyland’s upcoming Frozen-themed area on their Instagram page

Arendelle: The World of Frozen was first announced back in 2016

During the D23 Expo 2019, the attraction line-up for the new land was announced. Included will be: Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs Frozen Ever After EPCOT



