Construction Continues on Arendelle: The World of Frozen Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

Walt Disney Imagineering has shown off the latest construction progress for Arendelle: The World of Frozen, a brand new land coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering posted this latest construction update of Hong Kong Disneyland’s upcoming Frozen-themed area on their Instagram page.
- Arendelle: The World of Frozen was first announced back in 2016, as part of a multi-year expansion to the park, which also includes the Castle of Magical Dreams, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! and more.
- During the D23 Expo 2019, the attraction line-up for the new land was announced. Included will be:
- Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs – A one-of-a-kind coaster that will take guests on a winding journey through Arendelle.
- Frozen Ever After – This will be a new version of the same attraction that can be found at EPCOT.
More International Disney Park News:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has released a new drone video showing off the construction progress of the new Fantasy Springs area coming to Tokyo DisneySea over the last two years.
- Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready for winter holiday fun and they’re inviting guests to join the celebration. Guests will enjoy exciting entertainment, seasonal merchandise and treats, new character costumes and more.
- Orbitron at Disneyland Paris’ Discoveryland is one of the park’s original attractions from opening day in 1992. Recently, Orbitron has undergone a complete refurbishment and it’s looking better than ever.