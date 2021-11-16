Orbitron at Disneyland Paris Receives First Ever Major Renovation

Orbitron at Disneyland Paris’ Discoveryland is one of the park’s original attractions from opening day in 1992. Recently, Orbitron has undergone a complete refurbishment and it’s looking better than ever.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris released a video talking with Imagineer David Goebel. He reveals that this is the first major renovation of Orbitron since it opened in 1992.

The attraction was completely dismantled down to its foundations, allowing the thematic pieces to be refurbished off site.

A new covering was installed for the comfort of cast members, and the queue was also completely redesigned.

Rockwork surrounding the Orbitron was repainted and the attraction has received a new nighttime lighting package.

Orbitron will reopen at Disneyland Paris on December 17, 2021.

