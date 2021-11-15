“Live from the Magic at Disneyland Paris” Goes Behind the Scenes of New Christmas Parade

In the latest episode of Live from the Magic at Disneyland Paris, Chloë and Mathias go behind the scenes and meet the people who have worked to make Christmas more magical than ever. Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the brand new Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, before discovering the secrets of the central pastry shop of Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris released the sixth episode in the series Live from the Magic at Disneyland Paris, taking Guests behind-the-scenes of the holiday season at the Resort.

In the first part of the episode, Chloë and Mathias meet up with Oliver, a set designer on Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, who talks about what makes this new parade different from Christmas parades of the past. They then speak with Julien, a parade technical trainer who prepares the new experience for guests.

In the second part of the episode, we go to Minnie’s Delights to talk with a Chef to see what happens at the Resort’s pastry shops.