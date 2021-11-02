Disneyland Paris Letting Cast Members Choose New Nametag Design

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 12, 2022. In honor of the occasion, the Resort is giving their cast members the opportunity to choose the design of their new nametags.
What’s Happening:
- Cast Members will be at the heart of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. Whichever of the two designs above that is chosen by the cast will be worn during the celebrations which start on March 6, a first in the history of the Resort and for The Walt Disney Company!
- Disneyland Paris Ambassador Giona Prevete announced this fun opportunity in a video you can view below:
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris has announced their latest attraction collectible key, which will be inspired by the dragon located in the depths beneath Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle).
- The holiday season at Disneyland Paris begins November 13, and this year, there’s a brand new Christmas parade. The Disney Parks Blog has offered up a behind the scenes look at the all new parade.
- To celebrate the new Christmas parade, pins and merchandise that have been designed in partnership with the designers of the parade will hit store shelves this holiday season.