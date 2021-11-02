Disneyland Paris Letting Cast Members Choose New Nametag Design

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 12, 2022. In honor of the occasion, the Resort is giving their cast members the opportunity to choose the design of their new nametags.

What’s Happening:

Cast Members will be at the heart of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. Whichever of the two designs above that is chosen by the cast will be worn during the celebrations which start on March 6, a first in the history of the Resort and for The Walt Disney Company!

Disneyland Paris Ambassador Giona Prevete announced this fun opportunity in a video you can view below:

