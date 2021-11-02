New Key Celebrating La Tanière du Dragon to be Released at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced their latest attraction collectible key, which will be inspired by the dragon located in the depths beneath Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle).

What’s Happening:

La Tanière du Dragon attraction collectible key will be released Monday, November 8, 2021.

It will be limited to 1992 (a reference to the year Disneyland Paris opened) and will retail for 27€.

Guests can book their ticket to purchase using the “Lineberty App” on Saturday November 6 at 6PM, with “Last Chance” tickets available the next day at 12PM.

The sale will take place at World of Disney in the Disney Village at 9AM – with a limit of 2 keys per transaction.

Your original Lineberty ticket is required (screenshots and videos will not be accepted).

