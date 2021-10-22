Frozen: A Musical Invitation Returning Tomorrow to Walt Disney Studios Park

For the first time in forever at Disneyland Paris, Frozen: A Musical Invitation will be returning to Walt Disney Studios tomorrow, October 23.

What’s Happening:

Frozen: A Musical Invitation first opened inside Walt Disney Studios’ Animation Celebration attraction back in November 2019.

Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and of course Sven on stage in Walt Disney Studios Park’s Animation Celebration building as they perform beloved songs from the original Frozen film such as “Reindeers Are Better Than People,” “Love is an Open Door,” and naturally the chart-topping hit “Let It Go” on two different, impressively detailed sets recreating locations from the globally popular 2013 animated feature.

Check out our video of the show below.

