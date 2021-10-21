Phantom Manor Added to Disney Premier Access Service at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced the addition of Phantom Manor to their new Disney Premier Access service.

What’s Happening:

Disney Premier Access is Disneyland Paris’ new version of FastPass, offering individually priced expedited access to popular attractions throughout the Resort.

As of today, Disney Premier Access is available at Phantom Manor, with more attractions to be added soon.

Recently, we reported on the pricing structure

