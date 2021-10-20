Disneyland Paris Gets Emotions Stirring With New Christmas Advert

Disneyland Paris is already getting the holiday emotions flowing with a sneak peek of their Christmas advert, showing a family surrounding a Christmas tree when someone is presented with a very memorable gift.

A magical gift that everyone will love… 🎁 Get an exclusive first peek at our brand new Christmas TV advert! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3XHj1HHWgI — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) October 20, 2021

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris

In the advert, we see a family gathered around the Christmas tree exchanging gifts when the tag for a gift for their daughter inexplicably falls off the special package and is inadvertently handed to their father.

The daughter notices that the gift belongs to her but decides to not say anything as her father opens up the package to reveal tickets to Disneyland Paris. Tearing up at the sight (we must assume that Mom bought the family tickets without telling Dad), the daughter is also visibly excited but sees that her Dad is even more thrilled, and sneakily hides the fallen gift tag.

This year, Disneyland Paris is set to return to traditional holiday festivities at the park with the new Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, where Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses and Santa himself spread Christmas cheer throughout Disneyland Paris. When the parade runs at night, the parade also makes a stop to light the park’s Christmas tree!

The giant tree, located in Town Square, will light up with a thousand colors, lighting Main Street and the way to Sleeping Beauty Castle. Santa Claus will be on scene, and Mickey and the gang will be dressed in their Christmas finest, ready to pose for photos.

Dishes, snacks, and drinks perfect for the Christmas season are available throughout the parks and hotels of Disneyland Paris. Gifts from festively decorated boutiques are also available, especially at La Boutique du Chateau and Merlin l’Enchanteur, which are dedicated to the holiday.

Disney Village is also getting in on the holiday fun with boutiques, restaurants, and charming wooden chalets offering sweet and savory treats.