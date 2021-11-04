Disneyland Paris Increases Pass Annuel Prices

Disneyland Paris has just increased the price of their Pass Annuel across all tiers. Effective today, the new prices are outlined below:

Discovery: €209 (was €179)

€209 (was €179) Magic Flex: €299 (was €259)

€299 (was €259) Magic Plus: €329 (was €299)

€329 (was €299) Infinity: €479 (was €449)

This comes as one of the many recent changes to the Pass Annuel at Disneyland Paris. The resort recently announced that the exclusive physical Pass Annuel special events will return for certain tiers next year, as well as a number of online events, such as exclusive screenings of Encanto for Infinity Passholder in December of this year.

In June of this year, the resort temporarily reopened the Storybook Store as an exclusive boutique for Pass Annuel holders only, selling some of the most popular merchandise and some rare art from the resort’s history.

Some of the current perks for various Annuel Pass tiers include: a 15% discount on Pass Annuel renewals, 10-20% discount in stores, 10-15% discount in restaurants and much more.

Disneyland Paris is currently operating a reservation system to visit the parks – meaning Pass Annuel holders may only hold 3 reservations maximum at any time (although, this does not apply if staying at a Disney Resort).

The new price increase applies only to Pass Annuel purchased on or after November 4th 2021, and does not affect Passholders that are already paying in instalments.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning