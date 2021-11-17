Tokyo DisneySea Shares Drone Footage of Fantasy Springs Construction

Tokyo Disney Resort has released a new drone video showing off the construction progress of the new Fantasy Springs area coming to Tokyo DisneySea over the last two years.

What’s Happening:

Scheduled to open in 2023, Fantasy Springs is the eighth themed port of Tokyo DisneySea, which consists of three Disney character themed areas and a Disney hotel, and has a total development area of ​​approximately 140,000 square meters, the largest since the opening of Tokyo DisneySea.

Tokyo Disney Resort has released the aerial video shown above, showing the transformation process from a parking lot to the formation of Fantasy Springs seen in August 2021.

Fantasy Springs site in June 2019.

The site in August 2021, showing quite the transformation.

And here’s what the land is expected to look like when completed.

About Fantasy Springs:

Themed to a magical spring that leads to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Disney films that are beloved by guests of all ages: Frozen Tangled Peter Pan

Stepping into this new themed port, guests will find waterfalls and ponds flowing with the magical spring waters.

The themed port’s attractions and restaurants will give guests the opportunity to experience the story of each film.

Overlooking Fantasy Springs and situated inside Tokyo DisneySea will be a Disney hotel that offers deluxe and luxury level accommodations

The four attractions, three restaurants and one shop in Fantasy Springs, as well as the new Disney hotel, have all been newly developed exclusively for this expansion.

With the opening of Fantasy Springs, guests of Tokyo DisneySea will enjoy a first-of-its-kind, new world of fantasy in the only Disney Park themed to the myths and legends of the sea.

For more information about the new attractions and experiences coming to Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland, visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker Page.