Nutcracker Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto on December 2

Get ready to "Jungle All the Way" home with this “1st Edition” Trader Sam's Nutcracker Tiki mug, available December 2nd at Walt Disney World’s Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace.
What’s Happening:
- Starting Thursday, December 2nd, souvenir mugs inspired by the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction will be available for a limited time with this special Trader Sam’s Mug Release at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace.
- Snag the mug (limit of 1 per transaction), that is sold with the Mele Kaliki Mai Tai.
- The mugs will go on sale starting at 3 p.m. EST.
- Disney’s tweet is billing this as the “1st Edition,” although many have pointed out the similarities to past offerings. Perhaps this “1st Edition” means it’s actually a continuation of the 2019 release.
- Either way, guests can attempt to pick up one for themselves on December 2nd.
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 29, 2021
