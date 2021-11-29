Mickey Mouse Returns to Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT

Guests can once again meet the big cheese himself in the lobby of the Magic Eye Theater in the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

As characters begin to repopulate settings once designed to meet and greet guests, more of these offerings are coming back into play, though guests meet and greet their favorite characters from afar.

One of these designated locations was fairly new when the parks closed in March of 2020 due to the Global pandemic, and it featured Mickey Mouse in the lobby of the Disney And Pixar Short Film Festival

That character location has returned, and now features Mickey Mouse in his classic suit, greeting guests (at a safe distance) once again in the lobby of the Magic Eye Theater.

Mickey’s imagination has led to a career in the movies for 90 years and counting, featuring roles in dozens of short films such as Get A Horse! which you can enjoy as part of the festival.

This is the first Character meet and greet to return to the Imagination! Pavilion, with the Inside Out characters Joy and Sadness, and Wreck-It Ralph characters Ralph and Vanellope still yet to return to their locations in the ImageWorks section of the pavilion. Nor has the special character location for Disney Chase-Visa holders in the pavilion returned.

It should also be noted that along with Mickey Mouse in the Magic Eye Theater lobby, guests can also find Joy from Inside Out and Winnie the Pooh usually playing on the grassy hill between the Imagination! Pavilion and The Land pavilion.

In recent months, more of these character offerings have returned, including the opportunity to meet Mickey (in his 50th anniversary suit) Magic Kingdom