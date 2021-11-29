More Character Dining Returns to Walt Disney World, Other Holiday Menu Items Revealed

A new dining guide from the Disney Parks Blog has revealed that more character dining is returning to the Walt Disney World Resort, the newest restaurant in World Showcase at EPCOT will offer table seating, and maybe a little bit more about the water parks, too!

What’s Happening:

Story Book Dining at Artist Point, inspired by the first film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will reopen December 16th at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Reservations can be made beginning Dec. 2.

will reopen December 16th at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Reservations can be made beginning Dec. 2. As part of the Character Dining experience, all guests will see Snow White, Dopey, Grumpy, and The Queen stroll through the Enchanted Forest while enjoying a bountiful prix fixe dinner with the choice of individually plated entrées and shared starters and desserts.

Guests can start their storybook adventure with a wickedly refreshing cocktail like the Enchanted Apple with a hint of sour apple. The Royal Prime Rib Roast and the vegetarian A Stroll Through Nature are both returning as well as the decadent “Poison” Apple dessert with dark chocolate-apple mousse.

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, Boatwright’s Dining Hall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside will be serving up their Southern specialties for dinner starting on December 14th. Reservations can be made starting on December 2nd.

Guests can enjoy the flavors of the Louisiana bayou with the all-you-care-to-enjoy Chef’s Platter featuring ribs, Nashville hot chicken, smoked sausage, and barbecued beef brisket with mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, street corn, and green beans. The popular General Fulton’s Prime Rib and the Deep-South Shrimp and Grits are back as well as the signature Boatwright’s Jambalaya and the plant-based Boatwright’s Harvest Jambalaya. Guests should also be sure to order up the Mississippi Mud Crème Brûlée, a decadent chocolate brûlée with a chocolate shortbread cookie.

The 50th Celebration Shake at Beaches and Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts is a birthday cake-flavored shake drizzled in gold glitter glaze, topped with a slice of 50th celebration birthday cake.

Each order of the “Dynamite“ Cinnamon Roll Sticks at Whispering Canyon Café at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has five fiery red sticks filled with cinnamon schmear sprinkled with crushed red-hot candies and a drizzle of cinnamon oil and bacon for the dynamite wick!

White Chocolate Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse with peppermint sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles will be offered at Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Three holiday offerings are making an appearance (according to Disney Parks Blog) “at Disney’s Water Parks” from December 12th -January 7th. Interesting, since Blizzard Beach Typhoon Lagoon Orange Bird Holiday Citrus Swirl –DOLE Whip Orange and Lime swirl in a holiday waffle cone, and a white chocolate Orange Bird Santa (available at Warming Hut) Merry Merry Melon –Melon- and apple-flavored frozen rum cocktail with a red sugared rim topped with a cherry (available at Frostbite Freddie’s) Peppermint Milkshake –Peppermint-flavored milkshake with white chocolate whipped cream and holiday sprinkles (available at Lottawatta Lodge)

