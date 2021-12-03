“Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Soundtrack Now Available from Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney Records, has released the original soundtrack to ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can stream or digitally purchase the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge soundtrack from their favorite music platform including, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and more.
- Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is a virtual reality game (VR) designed for the Oculus platform that takes players on a fully immersive adventure to Batuu and beyond!
- The score for the gaming experience features music composed by:
- Bear McCreary (DaVinci’s Demons, Outlander, God of War)
- Joseph Trapanese (Shadow and Bone, The Witcher, The Greatest Showman)
- Danny Piccione (Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series — Episode III, Myth: A Frozen Tale)
The track list from Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge includes:
- Batuu Wilderness – Bear McCreary
- Tara Rashin – Bear McCreary
- Guavian Death Gang – Bear McCreary
- Baron Attsmun – Bear McCreary
- Dok-Ondar Treasures – Bear McCreary
- Age of Jedi – Joseph Trapanese
- Shadows – Joseph Trapanese
- Ady’s Theme – Hyperdrive – Joseph Trapanese
- Pinteeka Dub – Danny Piccione
- Desert Dance – Danny Piccione
- Ghenza Shuffle – Danny Piccione
- Cyinarc – Danny Piccione
- Azu Ragga – Danny Piccione
- IG-88 – Joseph Trapanese
- Life Wind – Joseph Trapanese
- Sacred Garden – Joseph Trapanese
- Patience – Joseph Trapanese
- Fountain – The Message – Joseph Trapanese
- The First Order – Bear McCreary
- I Would Do It Again – Bear McCreary
- Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge End Credits – Bear McCreary
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge debuted in December of 2020. This year a second part of the game was introduced titled Last Call that now included the famous galactic collector, Dok Ondar. Check out Mike’s reviews of both Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and Last Call.
The experience is now available on the Meta Quest 2 platform for $34.99.
About Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge:
- “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge gives players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality….Primarily taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.”