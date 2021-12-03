“Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” Soundtrack Now Available from Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney Records, has released the original soundtrack to ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.

What’s Happening:

Fans can stream or digitally purchase the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge soundtrack from their favorite music platform including, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is a virtual reality game (VR) designed for the Oculus platform that takes players on a fully immersive adventure to Batuu and beyond!

is a virtual reality game (VR) designed for the Oculus platform that takes players on a fully immersive adventure to Batuu and beyond! The score for the gaming experience features music composed by: Bear McCreary ( DaVinci’s Demons, Outlander, God of War ) Joseph Trapanese ( Shadow and Bone, The Witcher, The Great est Showman ) Danny Piccione ( Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series — Episode III , Myth: A Frozen Tale )



The track list from Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge includes:

Batuu Wilderness – Bear McCreary

Tara Rashin – Bear McCreary

Guavian Death Gang – Bear McCreary

Baron Attsmun – Bear McCreary

Dok-Ondar Treasures – Bear McCreary

Age of Jedi – Joseph Trapanese

Shadows – Joseph Trapanese

Ady’s Theme – Hyperdrive – Joseph Trapanese

Pinteeka Dub – Danny Piccione

Desert Dance – Danny Piccione

Ghenza Shuffle – Danny Piccione

Cyinarc – Danny Piccione

Azu Ragga – Danny Piccione

IG-88 – Joseph Trapanese

Life Wind – Joseph Trapanese

Sacred Garden – Joseph Trapanese

Patience – Joseph Trapanese

Fountain – The Message – Joseph Trapanese

The First Order – Bear McCreary

I Would Do It Again – Bear McCreary

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge End Credits – Bear McCreary

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge debuted in December of 2020. This year a second part of the game was introduced titled Last Call that now included the famous galactic collector, Dok Ondar. Check out Mike’s reviews of both Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and Last Call.

The experience is now available on the Meta Quest 2 platform for $34.99.

About Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge: