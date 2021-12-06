“FX on Hulu” Rebranded As Network Evolves Into Global Programming Brand

by | Dec 6, 2021 12:08 PM Pacific Time

“FX on Hulu” is being rebranded into the FX hub as the network increases its output of programming, and Hulu remains the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. for next day programming from FX Linear channels and FX Originals.

What’s Happening:

  • As FX increases its output of acclaimed and award-winning programming, today it was announced that the brand is evolving to reflect the global role it now plays entertaining audiences across Disney’s direct-to-consumer and linear services, including Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.
  • Aligning with the Company’s global branding system for the direct-to-consumer services, the FX mark will now move above the titles on every one of its shows. Additionally, beginning this month, Hulu subscribers will see a shift in “FX on Hulu” branding within the platform and will now find their favorite FX programming, including next day shows from FX linear channels and exclusive original programming, in the new “FX” hub.
  • FX plans to double its programming output in 2022 with a target of 30 shows, 25 scripted and five unscripted. In addition to producing shows through FX Productions (FXP), FX will increase its collaboration with Dana Walden and Disney Television Studios—20th Television, ABC Signature, The Onyx Collective and Searchlight.
  • The FX brand houses dramas, comedies, limited series, animated series and documentary series and films. FX has been responsible for groundbreaking, acclaimed and award-winning series including:
  • Since launching its first scripted drama in March of 2002 with The Shield, FX has received 452 Emmy Awards nominations, winning 82 Emmys. Over the past 10 years, FX shows have also won the second highest total of AFI Awards for Television of any TV network or streaming service.
  • The FX library currently houses more than 170 seasons and 1800 episodes of television.

What They’re Saying:

  • Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company: “With more than a billion hours of FX programming viewed on Hulu since the launch of the FX hub, we’ve further cemented Hulu as the home for stories that impact culture, inspire conversation, and connect with viewers in meaningful ways and we’re excited to see the brand evolve to connect with international audiences on Disney+ and Star+. FX’s award-winning adult programming is vital to our services both domestically and internationally and we want to shine a brighter light on the brand within our excellent and rapidly growing portfolio of general entertainment programming for adult audiences.”
  • John Landgraf, Chairman, FX: “We realized a decade ago that FX would soon no longer be primarily a location, but a rather branded mark of quality that would travel across multiple distribution platforms. For 20 years, we have worked tirelessly to make the FX mark synonymous to the consumer with original programming that is distinctive and excellent as well as entertaining. This change furthers the natural evolution of FX and we are grateful to the Company and our partners at DMED for their belief and investment in FX branded programming. We are confident that the FX brand, wherever the consumer finds it, will continue to deliver the highest quality programs any service has to offer.”

