Disney Celebrates Cast Members for the Reopening of “it’s a small world holiday”

In honor of “it’s a small world holiday” returning after an unexpected delay at the beginning of the holiday season, Disney has made a post on Facebook expressing their gratitude for the cast members that run the operation!

What’s Happening:

The beloved “it’s a small world holiday'' reopened on December 6th following an unexpected closure after a flood reportedly occurred Disneyland Resort

In support of the cast members, Disneyland Cast and Community page on Facebook “It may be a ‘small world,’ but it was certainly no small feat to get the beloved attraction up and running! Thank you to all the cast members who worked around the clock to make sure that the happiest cruise on earth would set sail once again! Congratulations on the team effort!”

Be sure to visit and enjoy the holiday cheer while you can, “it’s a small world holiday” will be open for the remainder of the holiday season into late January 2022.

Other Disneyland News: