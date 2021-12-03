Disneyland Park Cast Members Approve New Contract After Second Vote

by | Dec 3, 2021 10:23 PM Pacific Time

Following a second vote by the Master Services employee union at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Park Cast Members have voted to ratify a three-year collective bargaining agreement.

(Disney)

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • A vote on a tentative collective bargaining agreement between Disney and the Master Services Council resulted in a split at the Disneyland Resort last month, with union members in Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney voting to ratify the deal, while members in Disneyland Park voted not to.
  • As a result, the Disneyland union members chose to hold another vote on December 2nd and 3rd and the results are now in.
  • Now Disneyland Park cast will fall under the same terms that California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast already agreed to.
  • Under the new three-year collective bargaining agreement, Cast Members represented under the Master Services Council will see their hourly wages increase to $17.
  • The terms of the contract also include healthcare coverage for full-time employees starting as low as $7 per week.
  • Eligible hourly Cast Members can also take advantage of childcare support and the Disney Aspire tuition assistance program.
  • More details about the new agreement can be found below.

What They’re Saying:

  • Disneyland Spokesperson: “The Disneyland Resort is pleased that cast members of the Disneyland Park represented by the Master Services Council ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. Cast members from Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District previously ratified the same offer on November 17th. We are proud of the competitive wage and benefit offer, which provides historical increases over three years, continuing to outpace the California minimum wage.”

Details About the 2021 Master Services Council Disneyland Park Agreement

Wages

  • The contract provides historical increases for employees (approximate 19.35% increase from $15.50 to $18.50 for majority of employees over the life of the agreement)
  • $1.00 per hour retroactive to June 16, 2021 (approximate 6.45% increase for majority of employees)
  • $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2022 with a pull forward to November 17, 2021 if contract passes by December 3, 2021 (approximate 6% increase for majority of employees)
  • $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2023 (approximate 5.7 % increase for majority of employees)

Bonuses for employees with ten-plus years of service

  • Employees hired on or before June 16, 2001, will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
    • Full-Time – $2000
    • Part-Time – $1000
  • Employees hired between June 17, 2001 and June 16, 2011, will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
    • Full-Time – $1000
    • Part-Time – $500

Additional Contractual Benefits

  • Health care plans with premiums as low as $7.00 per week for eligible employees
  • 10 Paid Holidays for Full-Time Employees
  • Premium Holiday Pay for Part-Time Employees
  • Up to 5 weeks Paid Vacation for Full Time Employees
  • Up to 5 Days Paid Time off for eligible Part-Time Employees
  • Up to 56 Hours Paid Sick Leave for Full-Time Employees
  • 401(k) Savings Plan with Company matching of up to 3% per year
 
 
