“it’s a small world holiday” Opens at Disneyland Park After Extensive Delay

After a flood that destroyed the inner workings of the attraction, “it’s a small world holiday” has reopened just in time for Christmas at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

The venerable classic, “it’s a small world,” has reopened in time to celebrate Christmas with the seasonal layover, “it’s a small world holiday.”

Originally set to open on November 12th with the annual re-theme for the season, a flood reportedly occurred

Today, tweets from cast members as well as the appearance of the attraction on the official Disneyland App, as well as our own wait time

A report last week also indicated that the attraction would open something this week, which thankfully turned out to be true. At this time, the attraction is scheduled to remain until early January, then it will close again to be reverted to its classic year-round form, “it’s a small world.”

In the holiday form of the attraction, guests can set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical décor and behold jubilant regional adornments all along a world tour of good cheer. The classic costumed chorus of children sings the classic anthem, “It’s a Small World (After All)” as well as a blend of traditional holiday tunes, and guests can even listen to the South Sea mermaids who sing “Jingle Shells” and leave a plate of fish for Santa.

The iconic facade of the attraction is adorned with thousands of shimmering lights for the season, with lighting ceremonies and light shows every 30 minutes. This offering was not affected by the flood, and debuted alongside the rest of the festivities in the park in early November.